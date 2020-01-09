Netanyahu warns Iran will be crushed if it attacks Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Wednesday that Israel would “resoundingly” respond to an attack on Israel after Iranian missiles were fired Tuesday night on bases hosting the US military in Iraq.

Iran’s missile attack came as a response to the killing in Bagdad on Friday by the US of powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

On Sunday, in Tehran, in the midst of a verbal escalation, a senior Iranian official threatened to reduce Israeli cities to “dust” if Washington would respond to Iranian retaliation attacks for the killing of Soleimani.

On Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu described Qassem Soleimani as “chief terrorist” and “architect” of the “campaign of terror” in the Middle East, while expressing solidarity with the United States, during a statement at a conference in Jerusalem in the presence of the American Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

Source: brusselstimes.com