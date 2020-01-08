LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Winter sales to start next Monday, January 13

8 January 2020
9 Views

The winter sales will start on Monday, January 13 and run until Wednesday, February 29, the Association of Business and Retail Sales of Greece announced on Tuesday.

The stores will also be open on January 19, the first Sunday of the sales period, with the recommended working hours 11:00 to 20:00.

You may be interested

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American…

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost…

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16547 views
shares16547 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12729 views
shares12729 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12560 views1
shares12560 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11471 views
shares11471 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10379 views
shares10379 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American market trends and consumer profiles, as well…

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost a decade, the world’s lender of last…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters
FINANCE
shares10 views
FINANCE
shares10 views

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American market trends and consumer profiles, as well…

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares19 views
FINANCE
shares19 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost a decade, the world’s lender of last…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments