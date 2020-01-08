LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

8 January 2020
3 Views

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was very proud of the country and “the comeback” it is making.

From 2010-2018, Greece survived on bailout loans from its European partners and the International Monetary Fund. It exited the rescue program more than a year ago, but remains under strict supervision from lenders and has committed to achieving stringent budget targets for years to come.

Trump and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met at a time of high stakes in the Mediterranean region. The Harvard-educated Mitsotakis said his country was “following a recipe” that has worked in the United States, including lower taxes, and the Greek economy has reacted positively.

Mitsotakis said he was looking for Trump’s support in calling on American companies to invest in Greece. Mitsotakis won office pledging to make the country more-business friendly, cut taxes and modernize Greece’s antiquated bureaucracy.

Leading up to the White House meeting, Trump administration officials described Greece as transforming itself from being a source of problems to becoming a source of solutions and stability. The officials noted that Greece recently signed a deal with Israel and Cyprus to build an undersea pipeline to carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

The race to claim offshore energy deposits in the southern Mediterranean has created new tensions between Greece and Cyprus, on one side, and historic rival Turkey.

The Trump administration said it supports Greece’s emergence as a regional energy hub and said reliable access to energy is critical to economic development and stability in the region.

Trump said Tuesday’s meeting would also cover trade and military issues. It comes as the world grapples with heightening tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. strike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

SourceQ AP

You may be interested

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The cold front 'Hephaestion' was gradually withdrawing from Greece on Tuesday, though rain and sporadic storms are expected to continue…

The must-visit churches in Athens
GREECE
shares912 views
GREECE
shares912 views

The must-visit churches in Athens

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in…

Libya’s Haftar forces say have taken control of Sirte
WORLD
shares46 views
WORLD
shares46 views

Libya’s Haftar forces say have taken control of Sirte

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday said they had taken control of the coastal city of Sirte from…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16546 views
shares16546 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12727 views
shares12727 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12559 views1
shares12559 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11470 views
shares11470 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10378 views
shares10378 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The cold front 'Hephaestion' was gradually withdrawing from Greece on Tuesday, though rain and sporadic storms are expected to continue in the eastern and southern Aegean. These…

The must-visit churches in Athens
GREECE
shares912 views
GREECE
shares912 views

The must-visit churches in Athens

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in the Greek capital and chances are you…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The cold front 'Hephaestion' was gradually withdrawing from Greece on Tuesday, though rain and sporadic storms are expected to continue in the eastern and southern Aegean. These…

The must-visit churches in Athens
GREECE
shares912 views
GREECE
shares912 views

The must-visit churches in Athens

Panos - Jan 07, 2020

Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in the Greek capital and chances are you…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments