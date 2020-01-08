LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US online market offers great opportunities to Greek specialty food exporters

8 January 2020
3 Views

Small Greek exporters, particularly of specialty foods, could benefit greatly from focusing on e-sales to the United States, given American market trends and consumer profiles, as well as the comparatively lower cost of promoting their products, a report by Greece’s Economic and Trade Affairs Bureau in New York City concluded recently, according to ANA.

Even though the American online market in food and drinks is still nascent, products classified as ‘specialty foods’ have seen a 24 pct increase in online sales in 2018, expected to double by 2022. Greece’s products that it traditionally excels in – pasta, honey, snacks, water, non-alcoholic beverages, and canned fruit and vegetables – are classified under the ‘specialty food’ category and share in that market’s advantages, the report notes.

You may be interested

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost…

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was…

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

The cold front 'Hephaestion' was gradually withdrawing from Greece on Tuesday, though rain and sporadic storms are expected to continue…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16546 views
shares16546 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12729 views
shares12729 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12560 views1
shares12560 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11471 views
shares11471 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10379 views
shares10379 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost a decade, the world’s lender of last…

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was very proud of the country and “the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens
FINANCE
shares15 views
FINANCE
shares15 views

Greek Saga Ends With the Closing of IMF’s Office in Athens

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

Sign up here to receive the Davos Diary, a special daily newsletter that will run from Jan. 20-24. After almost a decade, the world’s lender of last…

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Trump applauds Greek ‘comeback’ in White House meeting

Panos - Jan 08, 2020

President Donald Trump welcomed the prime minister of Greece to the White House Tuesday by saying the United States was very proud of the country and “the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments