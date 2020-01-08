Cold front ‘Hephaestion’ gradually abating
The cold front ‘Hephaestion’ was gradually withdrawing from Greece on Tuesday, though rain and sporadic storms are expected to continue in the eastern and southern Aegean.
These will be most intense on Crete, where heavy snowfall will occur in the mountains, according to the Athens National Observatory’s meteo weather service.
Local downpours or snowfall are additionally expected in eastern Viotia, Attica and Evia, where it will snow in mountainous, semi-mountainous and lower altitude areas.
At the same time, the northern winds in the Aegean will continue to blow with intensities of up to 10 Beaufort before gradually subsiding from Wednesday.
