Rain and snow moves south and east, cold to continue on Tuesday

Rain and snow will continue mainly in southern and eastern parts of Greece on Tuesday while improving to the west and north (barring Thrace).

Very strong northerly winds, reaching up 8-10 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will remain low, ranging from -3C to 9C in northern Greece, between 2C and 13C in the west, 1C to 8C on the eastern mainland and between 4C and 14C on the Aegean islands and Crete. Clouds, sleet and snow in Attica, with temperatures from 4C to 6C. Sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 1C and 7C.