Greek Orthodox Archbishop appeals to raise donations for Australia’s wildfires

7 January 2020
Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios made an appeal on Saturday to raise money through donations for the victims of the devastating fires that are sweeping across Australia, according to greekreporter.com.

The Archbishop’s message reads:

”My dear friends,

With great sadness and heartache, we find ourselves in the midst of a fire crisis, which has unfolded in front of our eyes in recent days, here in our blessed Australia. We share the grief of the families and friends who lost their loved ones, including volunteer firefighters, who lost their lives while heroically battling hellfire. Beyond the precious human lives lost, the destruction of thousands of hectares of land, fruit trees, precious vineyards, local businesses, innocent wildlife and thousands of homes, the fires have created serious living problems for many of our fellow humans.

The Holy Archdiocese of Australia hurts deeply with the pain and suffering of all those affected. However, we know well that gentle and sensitive words are not enough. Many of our compatriots need real material help at this time, having lost everything from the disasters caused by fires around the country. So, it’s time for the words to become action. It is time to turn Christian teaching into practical and organized love and charity for our neighbour.

For this reason, on Sunday, January 5th, a collection tray will be circulated in all Greek Orthodox parishes of Australia. All money collected from this fundraiser will reach the people who need it.

At the same time we call on everyone who wants and can – Greeks and non-Greeks, Orthodox and non-Orthodox, Christians and non-Christians, faithful and non-believers, young and old, even young children and students of all levels of our nation’s schools – we invite all of you to deposit your donation at:

Greek Orthodox Fire Appeal

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia

BSB:082-057

ACCOUNT:61695856

Or donate via the various websites of our Archdiocese, parishes and charities.”

