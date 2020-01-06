Snow and rain expected as new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ arrives in Greece

Cold air masses brought by the new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ have resulted in snow and sent temperatures plummeting in northern Greece on Sunday, with the phenomena expected to spread throughout the country from the afternoon.

In preparation for the bad weather, police have banned heavy vehicles over 1.5 tonnes from using the national highways and roads after 18:00 on Sunday.

According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service meteo, rain is expected to fall in Thrace, Eastern Macedonia, Halkidiki, the central and northern Aegean, Magnesia, eastern mainland Greece, the Peloponnese and the southern Ionian, with light snow in western Macedonia and mountains in the north of the country.

Snow will also spread to more low-lying areas in Thrace, eastern Macedonia and Thessaly after noon and in parts of Epirus, central Greece and the Peloponnese from the evening, with rain in many parts of the country.

Rain is expected in Attica in the afternoon, with snow on the mountains and at higher altitudes, possibly spreading to lower-lying areas to the north and west of the region.

Northerly winds will gradually grow stronger at sea, reaching gale-force speeds of 9-10 Beaufort during the night. Difficult conditions are expected on the road networks from Sunday night until the Epiphany holiday on Monday, with snow falling on the greater part of the road network in the Peloponnese, eastern central Greece, southeast Thessaly and Thrace.

Snow is forecast on Monday in Thrace, Magnesia, eastern Central Greece, the eastern Peloponnese and the mountains of the central and south Aegean but will gradually be confined to Attica, Evia and the mountains of Crete from Monday morning. Strong rain will fall in the Aegean and especially Crete, where soil saturation may cause problems.

Temperatures on Monday will be low, not exceeding 10C, with ice and snow in many mountainous regions.