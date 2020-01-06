LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Haftar accuses Erdogan of attempting to revive Ottoman legacy in Libya, region

6 January 2020
Libyan General Khalifa Haftar accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of attempting to revive the Ottoman legacy in Libya and across the region, the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a televised address.

Haftar called on the Libyans to unite and take up arms “against the colonizer,” he said in response to Turkey’s intention to send troops to the capital, Tripoli.

The eastern commander said that victory by the Libyan National Army in Tripoli was almost at reach, stressing that the battle “will now become a war in the face of a colonialist.”

General Haftar launched an offensive to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April vowing to end the rule of militias that include hardline groups linked to Al Qaeda and others. General Haftar has reportedly received support from international allies opposed to extremism and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Source: al arabiya

