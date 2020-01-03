LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain

3 January 2020
Clouds, light rain and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will drop in the northern and the central parts of the country. Light rain in the norhtern parts with temperatures ranging from 03C to 10C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between 03C and 15C. Light rain and snowfall in the mountainous areas in the eastern parts, 05C-14C. Showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-16C. Light rain in Athens, light snow will fall on Mount Parnitha, 08C-12C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 05C-10C.

