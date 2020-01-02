LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Three boats with 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrive on Lesvos island after New Year

2 January 2020
A total of 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrived on Lesvos island by three boats shortly after the New Year on Wednesday morning.

Another 134 had arrived at the NE Aegean island on New Year’s Eve.

According to North Aegean Police Directorate, the number of migrants arriving at Greek islands in December 2019 totals 5,247. Of these, 3,681 arrived at Lesvos, 688 at Chios and 878 at Samos.

