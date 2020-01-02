Three boats with 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrive on Lesvos island after New Year
A total of 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrived on Lesvos island by three boats shortly after the New Year on Wednesday morning.
Another 134 had arrived at the NE Aegean island on New Year’s Eve.
According to North Aegean Police Directorate, the number of migrants arriving at Greek islands in December 2019 totals 5,247. Of these, 3,681 arrived at Lesvos, 688 at Chios and 878 at Samos.
You may be interested
EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2Panos - Jan 02, 2020
The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take…
Cold and overcast skies on SundayPanos - Jan 02, 2020
Mainly cloudy weather and low temperatures, especially in the east and south, are forecast on Thursday. Rain, sleet and storms…
EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2makis - Jan 01, 2020
The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take…
Leave a Comment