Precision farming “saved” extra virgin olive oil, Greek producers say
Precision farming practices have helped Greek extra virgin olive oil growers keep overhead cost low and ultimately ‘save’ the product from mounting pressure on its market price, EURACTIV Greece’s media partner Ypaithros Chora reported.
In a report, the newspaper, which specialises in agricultural issues, said precision farming has managed to significantly decrease production costs especially in the olive oil sector in Greece, while simultaneously increase the quality of the product.
Greece’s olive oil sector has been under pressure due to the low price on the market. The sector says the price is disproportionally low compared to the quality of the product.
Spanish farming association Unión de Uniones (UDU) recently complained that the price of extra virgin olive oil is considerably higher in Italy (€469.8 per 100 kilos) than in Spain (€221.1 per 100 kilos) or in Greece (€260.1 per 100 kilos).
In September, the Spanish press reported that the association would ask the Commission to investigate potential disruption in the olive oil market, hinting that Italy was enjoying a more favourable treatment in comparison to other producers like Spain and Greece.
Source: euractiv
You may be interested
Three boats with 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrive on Lesvos island after New YearPanos - Jan 02, 2020
A total of 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrived on Lesvos island by three boats shortly after the New Year…
EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2Panos - Jan 02, 2020
The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take…
Cold and overcast skies on SundayPanos - Jan 02, 2020
Mainly cloudy weather and low temperatures, especially in the east and south, are forecast on Thursday. Rain, sleet and storms…
Leave a Comment