Germany aims to close all nuclear plants by 2022

2 January 2020
Germany is going forward with its plan to phase out nuclear reactors by 2022 as another nuclear power plant is going offline on December 31.

Power company EnBW has said that it would take the Philippsburg 2 reactor off the grid at 7 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.

This leaves Germany with six nuclear power plants that will have to close by 2022.

In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011, Germany ordered the immediate shutdown of eight of its 17 reactors, and plans to phase out nuclear power plants entirely by 2022.

The Philippsburg 2 reactor near the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany has provided energy for 35 years. The Philippsburg 1 reactor—opened in 1979—was taken offline in 2011.

Over the past few years, nuclear power generation in Germany has been declining with the shutdown of its nuclear plants, while electricity production from renewable sources has been rising.

Source: oilprice.com

Precision farming “saved” extra virgin olive oil, Greek producers say
FINANCE
shares17 views
FINANCE
shares17 views

Precision farming “saved” extra virgin olive oil, Greek producers say

Panos - Jan 02, 2020

Precision farming practices have helped Greek extra virgin olive oil growers keep overhead cost low and ultimately ‘save’ the product…

Three boats with 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrive on Lesvos island after New Year
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Three boats with 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrive on Lesvos island after New Year

Panos - Jan 02, 2020

A total of 123 illegal migrants and refugees arrived on Lesvos island by three boats shortly after the New Year…

EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2
FINANCE
shares25 views
FINANCE
shares25 views

EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2

Panos - Jan 02, 2020

The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take…

