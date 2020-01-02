LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EastMed gas pipeline deal between Greece, Israel and Cyprus to be signed in Athens on January 2

2 January 2020
The signing of the Interstate Agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on the EastMed gas pipeline is scheduled to take place in Athens tomorrow, January 2.

The Energy Ministers of the three countries will sign the deal in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The pipeline is expected to contribute to Europe’s independence from Russian gas while also aiding to the region’s energy security. The EU and US have expressed interest in the developments.

Environment Minister Kostis Hatzidakis yesterday dubbed the deal a plan for peace and co-operation in the Southeast Mediterranean.

Prior to the signing of the agreement, on Thursday, a Letter of Intent will be signed between DEPA and Energean Oil & Gas to supply gas via the pipeline.

Meanwhile, during an emergency meeting in Cairo, the Arab League urged the international community to block the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya, pointing out the danger of terrorists arriving in Tripoli.

Despite Ankara’s isolation, it is doubling down on its decision to send military aid to Libya, as preparations continue for Turkey to dispatch allied mercenaries from Syria who fought alongside Turkey in the notorious “Operation Peace”.

