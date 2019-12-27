Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 12C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the western and the eastern parts and temperatures between 06C and 15C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-16C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 08C-13C; the same for Thessaloniki, 07C-12C
