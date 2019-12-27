LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia

27 December 2019
A video showing two Turkish Coast Guard vessels harassing a Greek fishing boat near the Greek islet of Imia was released by the television station Open on Wednesday evening.

The video, which was shot by a member of the Greek crew earlier in the week, shows the Turkish vessels passing near the fishing boat from Kalymnos at high speed and performing dangerous maneuvers.

According to the report, the Greek vessel continued fishing despite the harassment.

Local fishermen say that such incidents are quite common near the Imia islands, whose sovereignty is disputed by Turkey.

Imia (or Kardak) in Turkish is a pair of small uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea, situated between the Greece’s Dodecanese archipelago and the southwestern mainland coast of Turkey.

The islets were the object of a military crisis and subsequent dispute over sovereignty between Greece and Turkey in 1996.

