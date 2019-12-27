LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Germany rejects European Commission calls to accept 5,000 children from Greek migrant camps

27 December 2019
2 Views

Germany has rejected calls from the European Commission asking the country to take in more unaccompanied migrant children from overcrowded refugee camps in Greece.

Horst Seehofer, the interior minister, on Christmas Eve said while he was concerned about the plight of the migrants, doing so without a concerted European strategy would only encourage people smugglers.

“A solo act by Germany would lead to a pull effect,” he said. German Development Minister Gerd Mueller said that the most effective course of action was to help the migrant children where they are, rather than bringing them to Germany.

Mr Seehofer said Germany was already doing a considerable amount to assist in the crisis, sending 57 trucks with supplies for more than 10,000 people. Germany has also taken in 10,200 refugees as part of a campaign in the region by the UNHCR in 2018 and 2019.

“It’s not only important to keep order, but we must act in a humanitarian fashion,” he said.

“We must not abandon Greece.”

Source: yahoo

You may be interested

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

The relevant shipping ministry and Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) are reportedly ready to commence the process leading to an international…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…

JOKER results
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

JOKER results

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16305 views
shares16305 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12579 views
shares12579 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12506 views1
shares12506 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11329 views
shares11329 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10237 views
shares10237 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

The relevant shipping ministry and Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) are reportedly ready to commence the process leading to an international tender for 10 regional ports around the…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

The relevant shipping ministry and Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) are reportedly ready to commence the process leading to an international tender for 10 regional ports around the…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments