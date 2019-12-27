LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

First tenders for 10 regional ports in Greece in Q1 2020

27 December 2019
2 Views

The relevant shipping ministry and Greece’s privatization agency (HRADF) are reportedly ready to commence the process leading to an international tender for 10 regional ports around the country, with latter being state-run but whose shares are held by the agency, naftemporiki.gr reports.

Based on reports, the first tender will be declared in the first four months of 2020, with the extreme northeast port of Alexandroupolis being the first to go on the selling block.

Furthermore, as opposed to the previous leftist SYRIZA government, its successor, the current center-right Mitsotakis government will offer a full concession, instead of concessions for specific port services. The former is judged as increasing investors’ interest and subsequent offers.

Interest, at least according to sources, has also been expressed for the port authorities of Kavala, in northern Greece, and Igoumenitsa, in the northwest corner of the country on the Ionian Sea. Volos and Crete’s principal port of Irakleio (Heraklion) follow.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and…

JOKER results
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

JOKER results

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:

Lotto results
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Lotto results

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

The winning numbers from the Lotto draw are as follows:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16305 views
shares16305 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12578 views
shares12578 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12506 views1
shares12506 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11328 views
shares11328 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10236 views
shares10236 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of…

JOKER results
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

JOKER results

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Clouds, rain and north-northwesterly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of…

JOKER results
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

JOKER results

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

The winning numbers from the JOKER draw are as follows:

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments