LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Exploring the hidden depths of Corfu: The ancient secrets of the Greek island’s caves unlocked

27 December 2019
439 Views

A journey down into the underground depths of the Greek island of Corfu that lasted 15 days and explored 25 caves was completed a few days ago by Dutch speleologist Rene van Vliet and a team of both local and notable European speleologists and spelunkers.

“ Corfu has more caves than one would expect. Up until now I have collected information on 186 caves and chasms but there are many more on land and in the sea.” Rene van Vliet said to the ANA, noting that another 78 caves remained to be explored.

The team included speleologist Gertjan van Pelt as well as Corfu speleologists and forestry experts Yiannis Gasteratos and Theodoros Skalitis. Among the caves they visited were those of Platesgourna, Grava, Gravolithia, Pitiri’s Grava, Charos’ Grava, Bouzavieri’s Grava and Pelaus’ Hole at Ai Mathias.

Filled with stalactites and stalagmites, which reflect the individual ‘history’ of each cave as they build up over the years, these caves all have their own myths that are associated with them, van Vliet noted.

You may be interested

Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

A video showing two Turkish Coast Guard vessels harassing a Greek fishing boat near the Greek islet of Imia was…

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for troop deployment to Libya and its parliament is working on…

Germany rejects European Commission calls to accept 5,000 children from Greek migrant camps
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Germany rejects European Commission calls to accept 5,000 children from Greek migrant camps

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Germany has rejected calls from the European Commission asking the country to take in more unaccompanied migrant children from overcrowded…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16307 views
shares16307 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12581 views
shares12581 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12506 views1
shares12506 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11331 views
shares11331 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10239 views
shares10239 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

A video showing two Turkish Coast Guard vessels harassing a Greek fishing boat near the Greek islet of Imia was released by the television station Open on…

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for troop deployment to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia
DEFENCE
shares18 views
DEFENCE
shares18 views

Turkish Coast Guard Harasses Greek Fishermen Off Islets of Imia

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

A video showing two Turkish Coast Guard vessels harassing a Greek fishing boat near the Greek islet of Imia was released by the television station Open on…

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya
DEFENCE
shares31 views
DEFENCE
shares31 views

Turkish parliament readying bill to allow sending troops to Libya

Panos - Dec 27, 2019

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for troop deployment to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments