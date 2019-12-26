Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Light rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 15C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-17C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 08-13C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 07C-12C.
You may be interested
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”Panos - Dec 24, 2019
At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…
Man frozen for 10 years found with letter saying his wife was not related to his deathPanos - Dec 24, 2019
Police have found a notarized letter believed to have been written by a man whose body was discovered in the…
Six-storey building to be converted to luxury hotel in ThessalonikiPanos - Dec 24, 2019
A 6-storey building will be reportedly converted into a luxury hotel unit in Thessaloniki after the City Hall granted a…
Leave a Comment