Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

26 December 2019
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Light rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 15C. Scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-17C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 08-13C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 07C-12C.

