Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day

26 December 2019
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Kassos today (Christmas Day), where he will attend the liturgy and meet with the island’s mayor and inhabitants.

In the afternoon, Mitsotakis will go to the town of Metsovo, Ioannina region, where where he will stay until Sunday 29 December.

