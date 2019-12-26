Cypriot Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs included in Lloyd’s list

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Natasa Pilides was included in Lloyd’s list of the ten most influential women in shipping.

Walking in the footsteps of the International Maritime Organization on the empowerment and visibility of women in shipping, Lloyd’s List announced that its established list of 100 professionals with a maritime influence should also reflect women’s presence and leadership in organizations, companies and organized groups.

Prior to the introduction of the 100 distinguished figures, the list of the ten most influential women in the field of shipping was announced, who form the epitome of the International Maritime Organization’s values ​​in terms of female empowerment.

It is a great honor that the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Miss Natasa Pilides made it in Lloyd’s list of the ten most influential women in shipping for 2019, justifying the Ministry’s efforts to make Cyprus a more attractive destination for the shipping industry and to promote equal opportunities in the field of shipping.

Source: ibna