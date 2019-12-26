LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Cypriot Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs included in Lloyd’s list

26 December 2019
3 Views

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Natasa Pilides was included in Lloyd’s list of the ten most influential women in shipping.

Walking in the footsteps of the International Maritime Organization on the empowerment and visibility of women in shipping, Lloyd’s List announced that its established list of 100 professionals with a maritime influence should also reflect women’s presence and leadership in organizations, companies and organized groups.

Prior to the introduction of the 100 distinguished figures, the list of the ten most influential women in the field of shipping was announced, who form the epitome of the International Maritime Organization’s values ​​in terms of female empowerment.

It is a great honor that the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs Miss Natasa Pilides made it in Lloyd’s list of the ten most influential women in shipping for 2019, justifying the Ministry’s efforts to make Cyprus a more attractive destination for the shipping industry and to promote equal opportunities in the field of shipping.

Source: ibna

You may be interested

Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Kassos today (Christmas Day), where he will attend the liturgy and…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Light rain in the northern and western parts of the country…

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1426 views
GREECE
shares1426 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Dec 24, 2019

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16292 views
shares16292 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12567 views
shares12567 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12498 views1
shares12498 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11317 views
shares11317 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10223 views
shares10223 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Kassos today (Christmas Day), where he will attend the liturgy and meet with the island’s mayor and inhabitants.…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Light rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Greek PM in Kasos and Metsovo on Christmas Day

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the island of Kassos today (Christmas Day), where he will attend the liturgy and meet with the island’s mayor and inhabitants.…

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

Panos - Dec 26, 2019

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Light rain in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments