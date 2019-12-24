LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Six-storey building to be converted to luxury hotel in Thessaloniki

24 December 2019
A 6-storey building will be reportedly converted into a luxury hotel unit in Thessaloniki after the City Hall granted a company the relevant licenses.

According to information, the competent authorities of the Municipality of Thessaloniki have granted leasing company NEW A.E. the right to change the use of a hall building into a luxury hotel.

The six-storey building is located on 24 Monastiriou str. and the investment will include static reinforcement of the structure, interior layout, and modification of the facades and the construction of a swimming pool.

According to the latest available data from the Hotel Chamber of Greece, as well as the wider Thessaloniki area until 31.12.2018, there were 143 hotels with a capacity of 8,007 rooms with 15,062 beds. From the total of hotel beds in the city, 3,473 are in 5-star hotels, 3,886 in 4-star hotels, 4,409 in 3-star hotels, 1,789 in 2-star hotels and 1,515 in 1-star hotels.

