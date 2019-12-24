Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens
With a partly cloudy weather forecast for Athens and temperatures ranging between 9-14 Celsius, Athenians will enjoy their shopping on Christmas Eve.
The stores will be open on Sunday, December 29, while on Thursday, January 2, 2020, as is customary, retail stores will remain closed.
In detail, the schedule:
Tuesday 24/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00
Wednesday 25/12/2019 CLOSED
Thursday 26/12/2019 CLOSED
Friday 27/12/2019 09.00 – 21.00
Saturday 28/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00
Sunday 29/12/2019 11:00 – 18:00
Monday 30/12/2019 09:00 – 21:00
Tuesday 31/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00
Wednesday 1/1/2020 CLOSED
