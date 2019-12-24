LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

24 December 2019
With a partly cloudy weather forecast for Athens and temperatures ranging between 9-14 Celsius, Athenians will enjoy their shopping on Christmas Eve.

The stores will be open on Sunday, December 29, while on Thursday, January 2, 2020, as is customary, retail stores will remain closed.

In detail, the schedule:

Tuesday 24/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Wednesday 25/12/2019 CLOSED

Thursday 26/12/2019 CLOSED

Friday 27/12/2019 09.00 – 21.00

Saturday 28/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Sunday 29/12/2019 11:00 – 18:00

Monday 30/12/2019 09:00 – 21:00

Tuesday 31/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Wednesday 1/1/2020 CLOSED

