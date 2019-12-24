LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Man frozen for 10 years found with letter saying his wife was not related to his death

24 December 2019
Police have found a notarized letter believed to have been written by a man whose body was discovered in the freezer of a Utah retirement home, claiming his wife had nothing to do with his death.

Locals think Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, kept the death of her husband Paul Edward Mathers, 69, secret so she could claim $177,000 in government payouts after the veteran died.

Police are looking at whether tey planned for him to keep collecting his Social Security and Veteran’s Affairs checks, and a friend said it was a ‘clever’ move if the man got the note signed to put the Remington Park Retirement Apartments resident in the clear.

Source: dailymail.co.uk

