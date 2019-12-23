Weather forecast: Rainstorms

Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for Monday.

Wind velocity will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 06 to 15C. Clouds and gradually scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 10C and 17C. Clouds, rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 14C-18C. Clouds and scattered showers in Athens, 13C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 11C-14C.