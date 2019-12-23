Greece, Israel, Cyprus and Italy to sign EastMed gas pipeline on January 2
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will sign an agreement on EastMed in January 2 in Athens. The agreement will be concluded following Italy’s signing.
The interstate agreement, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, will be signed in Athens by the three leaders.
Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had an afternoon phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the wider security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in the light of recent developments.
Turkey’s aggressive stance in the Mediterranean and the signing of the memorandum with Libya sped up the agreement on the EastMed pipeline.
