Which countries was Star Wars filmed in?
The latest entry in the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, is released this week. In anticipation of the film, we have asked the question – where is the real Star Wars universe? On our journey we discovered the real-world filming locations for all of the films so far and have pulled them together in this infographic.
Picking out a few of the locations, Tunisia was used the most for the iconic planet of Tatooine while the home of the Ewoks, the Forest Moon of Endor, can be found in the real world in California’s Redwood National Park. Added to the list by The Last Jedi are the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia and Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia.
source statista
