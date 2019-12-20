Weather forecast: Clouds, light rain on Friday
Light rain and southerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.
Clouds and scattered showers in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 15C. Clouds and rain in the western parts with temperatures between 09C and 18C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the eastern parts, 08C-19C.
Clouds and scattered showers over the Aegean islands, 12C-20C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 11C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-13C.
