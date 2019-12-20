EU court rules Airbnb not bound by French real estate law
The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled today in a landmark decision that the US company Airbnb does not have to comply with the French laws governing the real estate market, as France had not informed the European Commission of its decision in this regard, as provided by the e-commerce directive.
The EU supreme court has examined Airbnb’s case following accusations by the French Tourism Association that it is in breach of domestic law ruling in favour of the American company.
The EU Court of Justice considers that the US company does not need to have a professional real estate agent license, as France did not notify the European Commission of this requirement in accordance with the E-Commerce Directive.
