CAS approves temporary removal of antiquities during construction of Thessaloniki metro
The Central Archaeological Council (CAS) approved by a majority the request of “Attiko Metro SA” to temporarily remove and reposition antiquities in ‘Venizelos’ station as part of the construction of the Thessaloniki metro.
The decision was taken early on Thursday, December 19, after a marathon meeting of about 14 hours.
