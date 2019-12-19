LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Stores in Athens open Sundays Dec. 22, 29

19 December 2019
The holiday schedule for shopping hours is as follows, according to the Athens Trade Union:

– Dec. 16 to Dec. 20 (Mon-Fri): 09.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 21 (Sat.): ‪09.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 22 (Sun.): ‪11.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 23 (Mon.): ‪09.00 – 21.00

– Dec. 24 (Tue.): ‪09.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 (Wed.-Thu.): CLOSED

– Dec. 27 (Fri.): ‪09.00 – 21.00

– Dec. 28 (Sat.): ‪09.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 29 (Sun.): 11.00 – 18.00

– Dec. 30 (Mon.): ‪09.00 – 21.00

– Dec. 31 (Tue.): ‪09.00 – 18.00

– January 1, 2020 (Wed.): CLOSED

