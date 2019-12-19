Stores in Athens open Sundays Dec. 22, 29
The holiday schedule for shopping hours is as follows, according to the Athens Trade Union:
– Dec. 16 to Dec. 20 (Mon-Fri): 09.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 21 (Sat.): 09.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 22 (Sun.): 11.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 23 (Mon.): 09.00 – 21.00
– Dec. 24 (Tue.): 09.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 25 to Dec. 26 (Wed.-Thu.): CLOSED
– Dec. 27 (Fri.): 09.00 – 21.00
– Dec. 28 (Sat.): 09.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 29 (Sun.): 11.00 – 18.00
– Dec. 30 (Mon.): 09.00 – 21.00
– Dec. 31 (Tue.): 09.00 – 18.00
– January 1, 2020 (Wed.): CLOSED
You may be interested
Greek parliament approves 2020 budgetPanos - Dec 19, 2019
The Greek Parliament passed on Wednesday night the state budget for 2020 that provides for an increase in the economic…
Newborn boy found in dustbin in the town of KalamataPanos - Dec 19, 2019
A newborn baby was found alive in an underground rubbish bin in the town of Kalamata. The baby boy was…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Dec 19, 2019
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…
Leave a Comment