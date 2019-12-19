Newborn boy found in dustbin in the town of Kalamata
A newborn baby was found alive in an underground rubbish bin in the town of Kalamata.
The baby boy was found by a woman that heard its cry and called the police.
The 5- to 10-day-old baby was transferred to Kalamata hospital and, according to the doctors, its life is not in danger.
The Kalamata police have launched an investigation.
