Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline Monster, as the Hollywood Reporter says in an exclusive piece.
Roy Lee, one of the producers behind the horror hit It; Andrew Trapani (Winchester); and Steven Schneider, who last worked on Glass and Pet Sematary, are producing the Gothic Western pic. Lanthimos will also produce with Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, the shingle behind Lanthimos’ films The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Lobster.
The move kicks the decades-in-the-making project into a higher gear after Regency picked it up in June when it made a deal with the estates of both the author, Richard Brautigan, and filmmaker Hal Ashby (Being There).
Ashby spent over a decade trying to mount Hawkline Monster in the 1970s and 1980s but sparred with Brautigan over the script, even as he had Jack Nicholson and Dustin Hoffman, and later Jeff and Beau Bridges, on board for the two-hander.
You may be interested
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending BillPanos - Dec 18, 2019
Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…
252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one dayPanos - Dec 18, 2019
The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings…
Archaeologists discover two ancient Greek Royal Tombs dating to 3,500 BCPanos - Dec 18, 2019
A team of American archaeologists has discovered two large ancient Greek royal tombs dating back some 3,500 years near the…
Leave a Comment