LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

18 December 2019
10 Views

Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 20C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 20C.

Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-20C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 09C-20C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.

You may be interested

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings…

Archaeologists discover two ancient Greek Royal Tombs dating to 3,500 BC
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Archaeologists discover two ancient Greek Royal Tombs dating to 3,500 BC

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

A team of American archaeologists has discovered two large ancient Greek royal tombs dating back some 3,500 years near the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16208 views
shares16208 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12466 views
shares12466 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12452 views1
shares12452 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11227 views
shares11227 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10165 views
shares10165 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the Pentagon’s Budget Bill (NDAA), which calls for…

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings which have been left unchecked by the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares8 views
DEFENCE
shares8 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the Pentagon’s Budget Bill (NDAA), which calls for…

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings which have been left unchecked by the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments