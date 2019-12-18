Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and southerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 4 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 03C to 20C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts and temperatures between 07C and 20C.
Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-20C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 09C-20C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 07C-17C.
