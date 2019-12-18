Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the Pentagon’s Budget Bill (NDAA), which calls for the cancellation of the Washington agreement with Ankara for fighters.
The Senate on Dec. 17 approved the fiscal 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act by a vote of 86-8, sending the bill to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.
The bill, approved Dec. 11 in the House, authorizss a total of $738 billion in defence spending, up from $716 billion in fiscal 2019 but below the administration’s $750 billion request.
