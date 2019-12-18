The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

18 December 2019
As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a variety of topics.

The best actor/actress of 2019, sportspeople, celebrities, entertainers who stood out as the year winds down.

To add to that list we are presenting the top Greek Instagrammers and social influencers of 2019. Some of the names you see below will not take anyone by surprise, but others might seem unexpected.

Who do you think topped the list?

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas – Stefanos singlehandedly made tennis Greece favourite sport in 2019 with his worldwide success. He is quite definitely expected to increase the number of followers on social media, having already reached 811K on Instagram.

9. Sakis Rouvas – Sakis, Greece’s great popstar and performer, could not be missing from the list with 821K followers.

8. Fay Scorda – A morning TV hostess for years, Fay has created her own loyal fan club, reaching 900K.

7. Sakis Thanimanides – He also became popular to the wider audience through the successful show “World Party”, but didn’t stop there, going on to host reality show “Survivor” and is now one of Greece’s most famous celebrities with 901K followers.

6. Athina Ikonomakou – We came to know her as Xenia in “Life of the Other” and she ended up being one of the most famous Greek influencers, with 935K followers.

5. Eleni Foureira – Her shares rose sharply when Fouriera joined Eurovision and made everyone sing “Fuego”, reaching 1M followers.

4. Eleni Menegaki – And who hasn’t followed Eleni Menegaki with so many giveaways ?? 1.1M people definitely do it anyway.

3. Andreas Georgiou, having acquired a strong fan club in both Cyprus and Greece, has reached 1.1M followers on Instagram.

2. Akis Petrezikis – The Greek cook who makes us care about his recipes has collected 1.2M goodies in his account.

1. And, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the king of the Greek Instagram with 6.4M followers! No surprise there…

