LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Police scuffle with squatters in 3 evacuation operations in Athens (video)

18 December 2019
19 Views

Minor scuffles broke out between police forces and members of anti-authoritarian groups during three evacuation operations in downtown Athens on Wednesday morning.

Police succeeded in expelling squatters who were occupying buildings on Matrouzou, Panetoliou and Arvali streets.

On one occasion on 45 Matrouzou Street in Koukaki police officers had minor scuffles with anarchists who were inside the building resulting in the use of tear gas and flash bang grenades.

Special anti-riot squads were on the scene and clashed with members of anti-authoritarian groups who climbed onto the rooftop and started throwing stones, furniture pieces and fire extinguishers to repel the law officers.

After using flash grenades, police managed to enter the buildings shortly after 7:30.

A total of eight people – six Greeks and two foreigners – were taken into custody. Two of them were detained from the occupation of Matrozou street, three women and one man from the Panetolou Street building, and a man and woman from Arvali Street.

You may be interested

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares24 views
ART
shares24 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares22 views
DEFENCE
shares22 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16217 views
shares16217 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12473 views
shares12473 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12452 views1
shares12452 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11233 views
shares11233 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10166 views
shares10166 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a variety of topics. The best actor/actress of…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares24 views
ART
shares24 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a variety of topics. The best actor/actress of…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares24 views
ART
shares24 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments