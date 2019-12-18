252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day

The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings which have been left unchecked by the Turkish state on the west coast.

In the last 24 hours, at least 252 people arrived in the Greek islands, namely Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Samothrace. More specifically, 79 people arrived in Samos, 36 in Chios, 114 in Lesvos and 23 in Samothrace.