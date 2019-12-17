LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The biggest countries in the world in 2100

17 December 2019
40 Views

In the 21st century so far, populous countries and strong population growth were most often associated with Asia – but this view of the world will have to change in the future, data by the United Nations and Pew Research Center shows.

While in 2020, five out of the ten most populous countries in the world were located in Asia, the picture will look different in 2100, when five African countries – Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – will be among the world’s ten largest. While some Asian countries will continue to grow, they will do so at a lower rate and will be surpassed in population by African countries exhibiting faster growth. Others, like China and Bangladesh are actually expected to shrink until 2100, mainly a result of higher standard of living and education that has already begun to lower birth rates.

In 1950, four European countries were still among the world’s largest. That number will have decreased to one in 2020 and none in 2100.

The number of children born worldwide is already decreasing, but at currently 2.5 children born per woman, world population is still growing. UN population researchers found that if the global fertility rate kept dropping at the rate it currently is, it would reach 1.9 children per woman in 2100, at which point the world population would actually be decreasing.

You may be interested

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one day

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16209 views
shares16209 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12466 views
shares12466 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12452 views1
shares12452 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11228 views
shares11228 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10165 views
shares10165 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the Pentagon’s Budget Bill (NDAA), which calls for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares9 views
ART
shares9 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the Pentagon’s Budget Bill (NDAA), which calls for…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments