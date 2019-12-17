LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Temporary driving license to be issued immediately after tests under new law

17 December 2019
Drivers who succeed in their drivers’ license tests will be able to receive a provisional driving license immediately after their written exams until they receive their formal license, according to a clause included in the draft law under consultation.

Its application eliminates pressure for a quick license, giving citizens the opportunity to drive immediately after the exams have been completed and their documents submitted.

The temporary authorisation will be granted directly by the Regional Directorates of Transport.

Pursuant to Article 44 of the Bill, a temporary driver’s license may be granted for driving in the following cases:

a. for the first time driving license candidates,

b. for the expansion of already existing drivers’ licenses in other categories,

c. for the renewal of a license,

d. the issuance of a copy of a Greek license due to loss or theft

The temporary driving license is issued by the system in digital form.

The provisional driving license will cover the relevant vehicle category exclusively within the Greek territory and for a period up to the date of receipt of the permanent driving license form and in any event not more than four months from the date of success in the relevant qualification test.

