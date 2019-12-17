Greece 3rd most popular destination for American travellers in 2020, survey finds
Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2020, according to a survey conducted by members of the US Tour Operators Association, USTO.
Italy will be the top choice for American travellers in 2020, followed by France, while Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom tied in the third, followed by Ireland and Japan in fourth, and Germany and South Africa in fifth place.
Europe has a very strong presence in the US market for yet another year, with demand growing due to its product variety and increased demand, said USTOA President and CEO Terry Dale.
Arts and culture were cited as the top sales category in 2019, followed by wildlife observation and nature trips.
60% of the union’s customer base is over 51 years old, with the age group between 35-50 accounted for 20% of their customers.
44% of members of the Union responded that family travel by people of many different generations was the top category of growth rates in 2019.
