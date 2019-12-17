Giant graffiti of woman in Athens draws all eyes

A huge graffiti covering the side of a multistorey apartment building depicting a woman resting on the table, with one foot on the chair, a book in her hand and a stack of books in the background has become the talk of the town in Athens.

More like a large painting, the mural was created by an artist called SimpleG on the side of a block of flats in Metaxourgio and had drawn the attention of all passersby.

Apart from being aesthetically beautiful, the creation is also unique because of the message it conveys: “So many books, so little time,” SimpleG writes on his creation.

The artist SimpleG, wanted to honour the world of books and make a direct comment on the internet fury.

Athens’ new impressive graffiti was made for the ‘Petit Paris d’Athènes 2019’, the annual major festival of art and culture in the city centre.