Giant graffiti of woman in Athens draws all eyes

17 December 2019
A huge graffiti covering the side of a multistorey apartment building depicting a woman resting on the table, with one foot on the chair, a book in her hand and a stack of books in the background has become the talk of the town in Athens.

More like a large painting, the mural was created by an artist called SimpleG on the side of a block of flats in Metaxourgio and had drawn the attention of all passersby.

Apart from being aesthetically beautiful, the creation is also unique because of the message it conveys: “So many books, so little time,” SimpleG writes on his creation.

The artist SimpleG, wanted to honour the world of books and make a direct comment on the internet fury.

Athens’ new impressive graffiti was made for the ‘Petit Paris d’Athènes 2019’, the annual major festival of art and culture in the city centre.

Recent Comments