Giant graffiti of woman in Athens draws all eyes
A huge graffiti covering the side of a multistorey apartment building depicting a woman resting on the table, with one foot on the chair, a book in her hand and a stack of books in the background has become the talk of the town in Athens.
More like a large painting, the mural was created by an artist called SimpleG on the side of a block of flats in Metaxourgio and had drawn the attention of all passersby.
Apart from being aesthetically beautiful, the creation is also unique because of the message it conveys: “So many books, so little time,” SimpleG writes on his creation.
The artist SimpleG, wanted to honour the world of books and make a direct comment on the internet fury.
Athens’ new impressive graffiti was made for the ‘Petit Paris d’Athènes 2019’, the annual major festival of art and culture in the city centre.
You may be interested
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…Panos - Dec 18, 2019
As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a…
Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”Panos - Dec 18, 2019
Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending BillPanos - Dec 18, 2019
Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…
Leave a Comment