Egypt calls Turkey-Libya accord null and void – Calls on UN to discard it
Egypt has called the agreement signed by the Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj with Turkey invalid and non-existent, requesting the document document not be registered at the United Nations.
According to diplomatic sources, Egypt has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General and the president of the UN Security Council, dubbing the Tripoli government’s two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey null and void.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres in Geneva yesterday presenting the reasons why these memoranda are considered – by the Greek state – non-existent.
Nikos Dendias pointed out that Antonio Guterres will refer the matter to the UN legal services for their own view.
