474 refugees and illegals immigrants cross into Greece in 24 hours

17 December 2019
The Greek coast guard rescued a total of 136 illegal migrants and refugees in on day in six different incidents in Alexandroupolis, Samothrace, Chios and Samos.

15 illegal migrants and refugees were rescued in Alexandroupolis, 62 in Samothrace, 7 in Chios and 52 in Samos. At the same time, another 338 immigrants and refugees landed on boats in 10 different incidents in Lesvos, Chios and Farmakonisi.

243 people landed in Lesvos, 64 in Chios and 31 in Farmakonisi.

