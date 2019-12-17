474 refugees and illegals immigrants cross into Greece in 24 hours
The Greek coast guard rescued a total of 136 illegal migrants and refugees in on day in six different incidents in Alexandroupolis, Samothrace, Chios and Samos.
15 illegal migrants and refugees were rescued in Alexandroupolis, 62 in Samothrace, 7 in Chios and 52 in Samos. At the same time, another 338 immigrants and refugees landed on boats in 10 different incidents in Lesvos, Chios and Farmakonisi.
243 people landed in Lesvos, 64 in Chios and 31 in Farmakonisi.
You may be interested
Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”Panos - Dec 18, 2019
Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending BillPanos - Dec 18, 2019
Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…
252 refugees and illegal immigrants arrive in Greece in one dayPanos - Dec 18, 2019
The flows of refugees and illegal immigrants towards Greece continue unabated via the routes established by illegal human trafficking rings…
Leave a Comment