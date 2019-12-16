Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy and westerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Clouds and scattered showers in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 21C. Partly cloudy in the eastern parts, 09C-22C. Clouds and scattered showers over the Aegean islands and Crete, 15C-22C. Partly cloudy in Athens, 13C-21C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-18C.