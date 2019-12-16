Greek wants to honor the memory of the Pontian Greek Genocide in Arctic adventure
Adventurer Christos Vasileiadis is a Greek man who not only loves taking on challenges in the snow. He is a man with deep respect for his ancestors’ history.
Vasileiadis’ mission is to take part in the Fjällräven International Polar Expedition to honor the centennial of the Genocide of the Pontian Greeks.
Thousands of people worldwide are competing in an online voting competition for the opportunity of testing themselves in this ultimate wintertime quest.
Whoever receives the most votes from each specific group of countries guarantees themselves an entry to this unique polar experience.
Source: greek reporter
You may be interested
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…Panos - Dec 18, 2019
As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a…
Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”Panos - Dec 18, 2019
Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…
Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending BillPanos - Dec 18, 2019
Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…
Leave a Comment