LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Culture Minister: Creating “cultural routes” in Macedonia a priority

16 December 2019
48 Views

The creation of thematic and historical cultural routes in Macedonia, which incorporate the region’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage, is one of the culture ministry’s top priorities, as outlined by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said after a meeting on Thursday with the regional governor of Central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas in Thessaloniki, according to ANA.

Tzitzikostas noted that the region’s very good cooperation with the culture ministry had helped secure an additional 10 million euros for the restoration, maintenance, and promotion of significant monuments of Central Macedonia.

Regarding the archaeological site at Amphipolis, Mendoni underlined that the project remains stagnant, adding that work had been done in the last five months that should have been completed since 2015. “Today the situation has changed,” she said, noting that after the in situ visits, instructions were given to accelerate works for the protection of the monuments and for the absorption of the funds that, at the regional governor’s initiative, have been set aside during the last three years.

You may be interested

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares15 views
ART
shares15 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New…

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill
DEFENCE
shares17 views
DEFENCE
shares17 views

Turkey close to being “booted” from F-35 programme after US Senate approved relevant spending Bill

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Turkey is one step before being booted from the F-35 fighter fighter jet programme, after the US Senate approved the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16212 views
shares16212 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12470 views
shares12470 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12452 views1
shares12452 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11230 views
shares11230 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10166 views
shares10166 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a variety of topics. The best actor/actress of…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares15 views
ART
shares15 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

The top 10 Greeks on Instagram in 2019 are…

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

As the year is coming to a close, numerous comparative lists are popping up all over the Internet about a variety of topics. The best actor/actress of…

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”
ART
shares15 views
ART
shares15 views

Yorgos Lanthimos in talks to direct gothic western “The Hawkline Monster”

Panos - Dec 18, 2019

Yorgos Lanthimos, the world-renowned Greek filmmaker who directed the acclaimed period drama The Favourite, is in negotiations to direct New Regency’s adaptation of the novel The Hawkline…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments